WHEN the call went out asking Joel Gurney if he wanted to make his return to Centennials Bulls colours for the upcoming 2022-23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season he was more than happy to come on board.
The return of the Lithgow batter to the Bulls is a welcome boost for a Centennials team who struggled to get anything going in a challenging 2021-22 season.
Outside of a fantastic, consistent season from captain Kyle Aubin there weren't many positive tales to emerge from the wooden spoon campaign.
Gurney will look to help deliver better times to the Bulls after his three year absence from the squad and is looking forward to catching up with some familiar faces.
"I played with them a couple of years ago and just had a couple of years off but the captain reached out again and I thought I'd get back into it," he said.
"I really enjoyed being at the club and being around those boys. I think it will be good to get back out there again on a Saturday, getting away from work for a bit.
"I did play a little bit in Lithgow in the year before last. I just a couple of little hits here and there, and I run a business as well so it's been a bit hard over the last couple of years to make the time for it."
Pardon the pun, but the locksmith will hope his work with the willow can be one of the keys towards getting Centennials moving up the ladder.
This will be Gurney's second season of BOIDC action for the Bulls after he was part of their campaign in the competition's return in 2019-20.
In that season he hit a pair of half centuries for the team in back-to-back rounds, putting on his season high stand of 92 for the fourth wicket alongside Mick Hutchings.
Gurney also showcased his big hitting potential in a match-winning effort of 44 in a Bonnor Cup clash with the Lithgow Lightning.
In the prior season Gurney was also a member of the Central West Wranglers' Plan B Regional Bash squad.
Gurney spent the majority of his time with the Bulls batting at either first drop or at number four, where he expects he'll likely come to the crease again.
"I feel it'll be a similar role to last time I was there. I just hope I can put in some good performances for them," he said.
"I'm going into this with an open mind and just seeing what happens."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
