'I'll never do it again': Woman adamant she won't drink-drive a second time

"I'LL never do it again. If I killed someone because of one stupid mistake, I could never forgive myself."
That's what Michelle Louise Barlow, 41, of Wentworth Drive, Kelso - who was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 28 for mid-range drink-driving - said in her Traffic Offender Program report.
According to police documents before the court, Barlow was behind the wheel of a red Jeep Gladiator travelling along Havannah Street in Bathurst at about 11.30pm on July 30 this year.
Barlow turned right into Kendall Avenue and, a short time later, was pulled over by police near the corner of Lions Club Drive in Kelso.
Police say they introduced themselves before Barlow was given a roadside breath test for alcohol, which returned a positive result.
Barlow was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she recorded 0.102, police say.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing that the mid-range PCA charge - to which Barlow pleaded guilty - was the first criminal matter for Barlow, who had "not too bad" of a driving record.
Barlow was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
