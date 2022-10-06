Western Advocate
Court

Michelle Louise Barlow sentenced in Bathurst Local Court after pleading guilty to mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
'I'll never do it again': Woman adamant she won't drink-drive a second time

"I'LL never do it again. If I killed someone because of one stupid mistake, I could never forgive myself."

