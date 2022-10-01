IF 'The Phantom of the Opera is there inside your mind,' a tribute concert to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber may be just the way to honour this earworm.
Australian tenor Mark Vincent will be performing a show in Bathurst as part of his International tour 'The Impossible Dream."
The concert is set to take place on Friday, October 7, at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
Audiences can expect an intimate performance from Vincent, who is set to perform a rich repertoire of classical musical theatre songs and tracks made popular by great international artists; including performances of songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, the Phantom of the Opera.
Mark Vincent said he was very happy to be returning to Bathurst for his "fifth or sixth" time, and that this time, he will have extra musical support.
"I'm looking forward to coming to Bathurst. I love coming there, it's such an incredible venue ... and I'm just grateful for the support I have there," he said.
"[The concert will have] a string quartet, a grand piano, good music ... and a lot of variety, so songs from West End, Phantom and so forth. The show is definitely mixed and it's a show that I'm very excited to be doing, especially in Bathurst."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
During the show, Vincent will also be joined by Julie Goodwin, Opera Australia's own leading Soprano, which for Vincent, is one of his proudest accomplishments.
"Having the opportunity to share the stage with her and to sing Andrew Lloyd Webber's music, for me I couldn't ask for anything more," he said.
The ability to be back performing live shows is something that Vincent is incredibly thankful for, especially after two very uncertain years.
"Considering where we were two years ago with COVID, to be able to have the opportunity to be back onstage again and performing live ... I'm just glad to be doing it again after all this time," he said.
"To be on stage is where I love to be, and it's who I am; I'm a performer ... so to be back on stage again with full capacities and seeing people and interacting, all of that for me is so thrilling."
For Vincent, his loyal fanbase was the means by which he could keep his impossible dream alive, and have been the reason that all of his shows from past years have sold out.
"They keep my dream alive, and when I say 'they' I mean my fans, who come every year and support what I do," he said.
"I'm grateful to have these opportunities to perform live and to meet the people, because without the audience, there's no show."
Tickets for Mark Vincent's 'The Impossible Dream' concert are on sale on the BMEC website.
