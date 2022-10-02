DO you know how long it takes a truck to slow down at a red light? Or if you're sitting dangerously hidden in their blind spot? Well Steve Shiels is here to educate Bathurst and help make the roads a safer place.
After 30 years running Central West Driver Training with wife Liz, Mr Shiels has developed extensive knowledge on truck safety.
The pair decided it was time for a change and after selling their driver training business, they've started something new, something that's not offered anywhere else in Australia as far as they're aware.
Truck Xperience is a new business based in Kelso that teaches residents how to share the roads safely with trucks.
Aimed at learner drivers, provisional drivers, nervous drivers and just anyone interested, Truck Xperience offers two-hour sessions that allow people to take a walk in the shoes of a truck driver.
"I will be driving, I can take two people out at a time and I can go out and show them where the blind spots are in trucks, not to sit in trucks' blind spots, not to pull in front of trucks slowing down at traffic lights or intersections," Mr Shiels said.
"Why you never drive up inside or outside a truck while they're making a turn, what the hazards are, how much room a truck requires to go around corners, why trucks slow down early for intersections, why they go slow through corners."
After three decades in the truck driving industry, Mr Shiels has experienced a lot of near misses.
On a daily basis he witnesses people driving dangerously around trucks and it's usually due to a lack of awareness and lack of knowledge.
Mr Shiels said he thought it would be a great opportunity to start a new business and educate people.
"We felt after 30 years that we needed a change and I still wanted to be involved in driver education," he said.
"We see ads on TV, we read about ads, but there's no where you can go in the country that's hands-on to show you what to do around trucks."
Mr and Ms Shiels are looking forward to their next chapter with Truck Xperience and doing their bit to make the roads safer.
Mr Shiels said often people drive without actually thinking about driving, their minds are somewhere else, and if they can educate even just a few people on driving safely around trucks then it will be worth it.
