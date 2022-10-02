Western Advocate
Our Business

Steve and Liz Shiels embarking on new business venture - Truck Xperience

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:22am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz and Steve Shiels say goodbye to Central West Driver Training after 30 years and hello to Truck Xperience. Picture by Amy Rees

DO you know how long it takes a truck to slow down at a red light? Or if you're sitting dangerously hidden in their blind spot? Well Steve Shiels is here to educate Bathurst and help make the roads a safer place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.