Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst artists' work to feature at Mudgee's Sculptures In The Garden

Updated October 7 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Blue Cello' by Stephen Hogan (left) and 'The Window' by Tony Smith (right). Pictures supplied

ALL kinds of stunning, intricate and intriguing sculptures will be on display in Mudgee in October, and among them will be the works of two talented Bathurst artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.