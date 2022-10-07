Bathurst artists' work to feature at Mudgee's Sculptures In The Garden

ALL kinds of stunning, intricate and intriguing sculptures will be on display in Mudgee in October, and among them will be the works of two talented Bathurst artists.
Sculptures in the Garden has now become the largest and most well-known sculpture exhibition in regional Australia.
The annual event, which is in its 12th year, will feature the work of 130 artists and is expected to attract 5000 visitors.
Bathurst artists Stephen Hogan and Tony Smith will have their work on display at the 2022 event.
Mr Hogan is a full time sculptor who uses scrap steel to create pieces that respect and preserve the original, while giving them new form, life and meaning in a modern context.
Mr Smith on the other hand works primarily with Corten steel.
His interest in welding and creating steel sculptures developed after many years working in the construction industry.
Sculptures in the Garden will open at Mudgee's Rosby winery on Saturday, October 8, with the event to run over two weeks, though to October 23.
Musical entertainment will add to the ambiance.
The Sydney Bach Society will be at Rosby for the first weekend of Sculptures in the Garden, and there will be musical performances throughout the exhibition from Matt Boylan-Smith and friends.
Mudgee café, The Corner Store, will be providing food throughout the exhibition to complement the wines served from the Rosby Wine Bar.
Tickets to the event can be purchased from www.sculpturesinthegarden.com.au.
Entry fees will be donated to The Mudgee Support Group for The Guide Dogs Association, with proceeds going directly to the charity.
Together the event and the support group have raised over $175,000 for the cause.
