Western Advocate
Court

Tamara Jean Merritt was absent in Bathurst Local Court on September 21 when she was fined for being in possession of a prohibited drug

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman involved in police pursuit caught with crystal meth

A WOMAN involved in a pursuit that led police on a 45-kilometre chase from Bathurst has been convicted in her absence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.