Woman involved in police pursuit caught with crystal meth

A WOMAN involved in a pursuit that led police on a 45-kilometre chase from Bathurst has been convicted in her absence.
Tamara Jean Merritt, 29, of Garden Place, Bidwill, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on September 21 when she was fined $800 for being in possession of a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said Merritt was in the front passenger seat of a blue Mitsubishi Lancer sedan as it travelled west along Rocket Street in Bathurst before it turned into Stewart Street at 2.56pm on April 22 this year.
Police said they were travelling along Stewart Street at the time when they saw the Lancer and moved behind it with the intention of pulling the driver over for an alcohol breath test.
A 45-kilometre pursuit started when the driver of the Lancer failed to stop after police activated their warning devices.
The Lancer eventually came to a stop hundreds of metres west of the Walkom Road intersection at Kings Plains as a result of running out of petrol, police said.
Police approached the vehicle and said they saw a male driver and Merritt seated in the front passenger seat. She was removed from the car and placed under arrest.
Merritt was questioned about what she had in her handbag, which, police say, was wrapped around her body.
The court heard that police found a seven centimetre by one centimetre piece of foil that was folded into a rectangle.
"I'm not sure, to be honest ... if there is anything, it will be ice," Merritt said when questioned about the item, according to police.
Merritt said it wasn't hers and that she forgot where she got it from.
Police said they found a second piece of foil in the handbag.
Merritt was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where a further two items were found.
While in custody, it was established that she had a total of 2.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine in her possession, according to police.
The court heard that a small clear zip lock bag containing the drug was also located in the front passenger footwell of the vehicle where Merritt was seated.
Police said they also found a DVD case on the driver's side with a white powdery substance.
"It's an expensive hobby," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said during sentencing in respect to Merritt's history of drug charges.
