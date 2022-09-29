Police say additional charges laid as investigations continue into alleged murder near Oberon

HOMICIDE Squad detectives say they have laid additional charges as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an alleged cult and murder of a two-year-old girl near Oberon in 1987.
Police say detectives from the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide Unit established Strike Force Bertrand in October 2019 after receiving reports a child was allegedly fatally assaulted by a woman known to her in or around July 1987 at a rural property at Porters Retreat.
Police allege the woman was then assisted by a man in disposing of the child's remains.
As part of ongoing investigations, detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for a 59-year-old woman residing in New Zealand last November (2021).
Police say she was subsequently arrested at a home at Palmerston North City by New Zealand Police, pursuant to the Australian arrest warrant.
Simultaneously, detectives executed a crime scene warrant at a rural property at Porters Retreat, about 42 kilometres south of Oberon.
A 70-year-old man was arrested at that address and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged over his alleged role in the murder. He remains before the courts.
Since that time, the woman - now aged 60 - has been escorted back to Australia by NSW detectives and charged. She also remains before the courts.
Following what are described as extensive further inquiries, police say the man - now aged 71 - attended Bathurst Police Station about 12pm today (Thursday, September 29).
Police say investigators have since charged him with an additional 11 offences, including two counts of aggravated indecent assault - victim under the age of 16 years, common assault, aggravated sex assault - victim under the age of 16 years, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated sex assault - victim under authority of offender, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault (Cat 3) knowing no consent given, and homosexual intercourse with male above 10 and less than 18 years.
Police allege the man sexually and physically assaulted four people - a boy and girl aged 14 and 16-years-old, and two women aged between 20 and 33 - on numerous occasions between 1987 and 2000.
The Porters Retreat man was granted conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Police say investigations under Strike Force Bertrand continue.
