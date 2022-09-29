Western Advocate

Police say additional charges laid as investigations continue into alleged murder near Oberon

Updated September 29 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:15am
HOMICIDE Squad detectives say they have laid additional charges as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an alleged cult and murder of a two-year-old girl near Oberon in 1987.

