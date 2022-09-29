LOCKING himself in a toilet, the 'Lap of the Gods', getting into Marcos Ambrose's face on track at The Cutting and now a return eight years after his last Great Race start - there's no doubting Bathurst 1000 drama and Greg Murphy go hand-in-hand.
Next week the 50-year-old Kiwi will join Richie Stanaway behind the wheel of their Erebus wildcard entry at Mount Panorama.
It will be the first time Murphy has lined up for the 161-lap epic since placing 13th with James Courtney in 2014.
"It's anxious, I'm anxious about it, turning up at Mount Panorama to be a race car driver again after all these years, it's not going to be a walk in the park," Murphy said.
"A lot of very, very fast cars and drivers are running around in Supercars these days and it is going to be a hell of a challenge going head-to-head with them."
Murphy's journey back to the Bathurst grid has been filled with drama.
The wildcard entry was was initially slated for last year's race - the announcement was made in June - but issues with COVID-19 quarantine measures meant they were forced to withdraw.
The wildcard bid, which was the brainchild of Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton, was revived again this year.
The team, Murphy and Stanaway got to work to prepare.
Then came Will Brown's huge, high-speed crash at Pukekohe last month, which put a huge question mark over Murphy's Bathurst comeback.
If the damage to the chassis of the #9 Erebus Commdore was terminal then the team would've been forced to cancel the wildcard plans and have Brown race that car instead.
However, the repairs were completed and a relieved Murphy took part in the team's final pre-Bathurst test at Winton on Thursday.
"To think that things could have been derailed was incredibly disappointing," Murphy said.
"I'm actually now, I really can't wait - it's the first time I've actually said that - I can't wait to actually get in the car and drive out onto the track as an entry in this year's 1000."
This year will be Murphy's 22nd start in the Bathurst 1000 - 23rd if you count the Super Touring race in 1998 - and it's a race which has brought him moments of triumph and bitter disappointment over the years.
He's won the race four times and started from pole position four times, including in 2003 when he produced 'The Lap of the Gods'.
He clocked a 2:06.8594 flier in the top 10 shootout - becoming the first Supercars driver to go below the 2:07 mark.
But that's not the only moment of Bathurst folklore that includes Murphy.
There was the time he locked himself in a toilet in 2002 in a rage after copping a five-minute penalty. Then there was the moment in 2005 when he and Ambrose argued on the track after crashing at The Cutting.
Those moments highlight what a fierce competitor Murphy - who has 28 career Supercar race wins - was before he retired from the series.
This year Murphy knows he and Stanaway are not expected to challenge for a podium, but he's still just as excited to be part of the Bathurst 1000 as always.
"This whole wildcard thing was a bit out of the blue right?," he said.
"I used to have goals and I think mine verses Richie's are quite different, but that's fine. I just never thought this was going to be happening, it's out of left field in a big way, what are you supposed to expect?
"It's going to be a mega event, Bathurst is sold out, there's going to be thousands and thousands and thousands of Kiwis over there as well. I'm looking forward to it."
The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11.15am on October 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.