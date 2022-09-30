DON'T stop me now - it's not only a Queen tune that is likely to be blasting from Thomas Randle's car stereo on his way to Mount Panorama but one that could now be his theme song.
This year will mark Randle's fourth start in the Bathurst 1000, but the first time the Tickford Racing talent will tackle the 161-lap epic as a lead driver.
Like those who have come before him, Randle was given a shot to be a full-time member of the Supercars grid due to his skill, speed and work ethic.
But Randle also had to overcome a 12-month battle with testicular cancer.
After he was diagnosed in January 2020 he had chemotherapy and 'complex abdominal surgery' during a period he said "was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."
Randle admits after being diagnosed he questioned if his dream of being a full-time Supercars driver would ever come to fruition.
That's why now it's not often you see Randle without a smile on his face. He relishes every chance he gets to race.
"One hundred percent I doubted it, yeah, when I first found out the news probably the natural feeling is 'That's the end of the career' it was pretty devastating," the 26-year-old said.
"But to think since then I've done two Bathursts and last year I got seventh with James Courtney which was great. Hopefully we can go a bit better this year.
"This is my first Bathurst as a lead driver. It's something you grow up watching on TV as a kid and to think now that it's my car - it's a moment where you've just got to sit back and smell the roses."
Randle has had a mixed rookie season in Supercars. Currently sitting 20th in the championship he's had bright moments such as a pair of top 10s at Sandown and scary moments like his car stalling on the start line at The Bend and being involved in a 38g impact.
But he's learned from his mistakes, learned from his Tickford racing team-mates and crew and learned from his rivals.
"That's just part of the job, whether it's a good result or a bad result, you've just got to put it past you and move on to the next race and try and learn from your mistakes," he said.
"That's all you can do at this level, if you let those mistakes cloud your judgement that's only going to set you back further. So yeah, try and have a clear mind and learn from prior mistakes or experiences."
Randle's co-driver for Bathurst will be young gun Zak Best, a 20-year-old who currently sits second in the Super2 Series championship.
When running as a wildcard at The Bend, Best put his car on pole and Randle's excited to see what he can do at Mount Panorama.
"He did a wildcard this year and was super impressive and he's obviously doing Super2 alongside the co-drive at Bathurst, so he's going to get all those extra miles at the mount across the weekend which will only help," Randle said.
"He's a ripper young bloke and I've known him for a couple of years so I'm looking forward to teaming up with him."
Being a lead driver will mean that Randle gets to qualify the #55 Castrol Racing Ford Mustang, he could possible start the race and should they survive, he'll be in the drivers' seat when the chequered flag is waved.
It also means Randle is in control of the tunes as he and Best make their way to Mount Panorama.
"I'll pick him up on the way to Bathurst and hopefully we'll have a good road trip up, play some good music and see how we go a couple of years later on the track," he said.
"Bloody oath I do get control [of the music], I mean he can put his on but if it's no good it's going off, don't worry about that.
"I like a bit of house music, I like Angus and Julia Stone, yeah I like anything, just not punk, or screamo or heavy metal, I'm not a fan of that.
"Bit Fleetwood Mac we'll throw in there, Queen, The Beatles, whatever, we'll get it going, it's a nine-hour drive."
Randle's certainly ready for A Kind of Magic.
The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11.15am on October 9.
