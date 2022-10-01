IT'S that time of year again.
The Bathurst 1000 will finally see the return of uncapped crowds at Mount Panorama for the first time since 2019.
Close to 200,000 fans across the four days of the 2022 Bathurst 1000 are expected to make their way to Mount Panorama.
On-track action commences from Thursday and will conclude with the Great Race on Sunday, but there's still plenty to do off the track.
What has usually been a tradition during the build-up to the Great Race, the street parade has not happened for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In normal years, competing teams would parade their cars up William Street before participating in a drivers signing session with fans out the front of the Bathurst Court House.
This year's street parade will be held on Wednesday, October 5, from 11.30am-12pm, with two driver signing sessions running, the first at 12.15pm and the second at 1.15pm.
The 2021 Bathurst 1000 winners - Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth - will be presented with their winners plaque at 1pm.
If you're visiting town or even if you're just a local, there's plenty happening around Bathurst off the track.
On Saturday, there'll be a street fair in Kings Parade, running from 11am-5pm.
The event was cancelled in 2020, and while it did run in 2021, restrictions applied in accordance with the relevant NSW Health guidelines and restrictions that were in place at the time.
Around 25 artesian market stalls are expected to attend plus multiple food vendors for those interested in having a browse and grabbing some lunch.
Bathurst City RSL Concert Band, The Cicada Club and Harriet Fahey will be providing live entertainment, plus there'll be loads for the kids to do.
set to keep the young ones - or the young at heart - entertained.
And for all the sporting fans there will be a T20 World Cup zone.
Bathurst Regional Council will also be running a colouring in competition, with entries closing at 4pm on Sunday, October 9.
A number of businesses across Bathurst will also be participating in a window display competition, with registration already closing.
Rydges is also expected to host the annual Legendary Moments Dinner, featuring high profile Supercars drivers, on the Thursday, however, ticket sales have already closed.
The merchandise alley precinct at Harris Park has had a makeover with interactive activities, live music, new food outlets and displays for the whole family.
There'll also be the Peter Brock 50th anniversary display, showcasing the legendary driver's winning car from 1972. The Peter Brock 72 Win documentary will also air on the big screens.
A Superkids Zone will also be operating from the Friday to Sunday, from 10am-4pm each day, within the merchandise alley precinct. There'll be activities designed for children from three years and over to test their racing abilities.
For more on what's happening at Harris Park, visit the Supercars website.
While the Supercars take centre stage at the Bathurst 1000, there's a number of support categories that will feature at Mount Panorama.
The support categories include the likes of Heritage Touring Cars, SuperUte Series, TGRA 86 Series, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and Super2 Series.
Key times includes the Top Ten Shootout from 5.05pm on Saturday and the Bathurst 1000 starting at 11.15pm on Sunday.
For a full list of times for the Great Race and its support categories, visit the Supercars website.
