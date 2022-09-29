Western Advocate

Teenager charged after fatal crash in Central West in April

Updated September 29 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:38pm
An 18-year-old man was granted conditional bail to appear at local court on Monday, October 17. File picture.

A teenage boy has been charged following the death of man in a single car crash in the Central West earlier this year.

