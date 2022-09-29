A teenage boy has been charged following the death of man in a single car crash in the Central West earlier this year.
Following an investigation into a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old in April, an 18-year-old attended Coonamble Police Station where he was arrested on Thursday.
The teen was charged with dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving causing death and driving while disqualified.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at local court on Monday, October 17.
Back in April, emergency services were called to Baradine Road, around five kilometres east of Coonamble, after reports of a single vehicle crash late at night.
Police arrived and located a Toyota Hilux that had left the roadway and entered a paddock, before rolling a number of times.
A 21-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man was flown to John Hunter Hospital suffering serious head injuries.
NSW Police established a crime scene and an investigation commenced, led by officers from the Northern Tablelands Crash Investigation Unit (CIU).
