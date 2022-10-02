Western Advocate

The changing face (and handlebars) of the two-wheeled innovation | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 2 2022 - 5:00am
A youthful Mr Shirlaw of Bathurst shows off his means of transport.

IN 1817, the Germans came up with a means of transport that used two wheels on a frame, though it didn't look the same as our image this week. Our photo, from the Gregory Glass Plate Collection, shows a young Mr Shirlaw of Bathurst with his new racing bicycle.

In the early 1800s, the bikes were often referred to as "velocipedes".

