In the early 1800s, the bikes were often referred to as "velocipedes".
By the time the safety bicycle was developed in the early 1880s and 1890s, a number of ideas and changes had been incorporated, with most of them deemed important.
Other experimentation was forthcoming as inventors trialled rear wheel chain drives.
Another inventor trialled his "steerable front wheel".
By 1888, John Dunlop had added his pneumatic bicycle tyre, allowing for a smoother ride on the typical paved streets or muddy roads of the time.
Most of the men's roadsters were made from steel.
The idea of positioning the handlebars to allow the bikemen to assume a more upright riding position made riding, especially over long distances, more comfortable.
Later, the spoon-brakes on the front wheels were replaced with rear brakes or drum-brakes.
The ladies were also catered for as "ladies' versions" were being manufactured by the 1890s.
Designers put thought into models for the womenfolk which allowed them to effortlessly climb on and ride their bicycles in their long dresses and skirts.
Many models incorporated a skirt guard, thus preventing dresses and skirts becoming entangled in the rear wheel and spokes.
The Bathurst Cycling Club was formed in 1884 through the enthusiasm of local riders, though bicycle races had taken place at the Bathurst Racecourse on New Year's Day in 1870.
Bathurst photographer, W.R. George, was so keen to get his hands on a bicycle he had a Bathurst blacksmith construct one for him.
It seems that in the early days any "official occasion" was a good reason to hold a bicycle race.
One occasion was at the Scottish Highland Gathering that was held on Boxing Day, December 26, 1887.
At an executive meeting of the Cyclists' Union, the month before, sanction was given to bicycle races taking place at the gathering.
A good deal of correspondence had been entered into and included an application from E. Nichols, Hon. Secretary for the Summer Hill Bicycle Club, for that club to join the Union, and enclosing a list of 43 members' names.
Mail was received from the Crusaders' Cycle Club as well.
St Patrick's Sports Day was another occasion for a bicycle race for many years. The race usually attracted record entries.
On one occasion, the best riders in the Commonwealth entered at Bathurst, including such men as George Herdor (Sydney), F.P. Corry (Dubbo), R.K. Mutton (Sydney), C.K. Glencross (Sydney), R.J. Orchard (Lithgow) T. Larcombe (Goulburn), R.J. McNamara (Narromine), F. J. Nicholson (Wyalong) and W. Gornall of Bathurst.
The annual Bathurst to Sydney Bicycle Road Race again took place in early September 1910.
The race was promoted by the Barnett-Glass Cycling Co. and run under the auspices of the NSW League of Wheelmen.
There was a large crowd to witness the start, which took place in front of the Royal Hotel in Bathurst.
Messrs. A. Rigby and W.A. Stanton, secretary of the League of Wheelmen, attended. Local M.L. Winter was the timekeeper.
Sixty out of the 89 entrants faced the starter's gun, with the principal absentees being the champion T. Larcombe, R.E. Mutton, Ferry (NZ) and the previous year's winner, H. Lundie.
The previous year saw some 69 starters.
H. Lundie finished first, doing the journey in 7 hours, 32 minutes and 20 seconds, however, F.D. Walcott secured the fastest time in 7 hours, 27 minutes and 10 seconds.
