LOST your biggest hitter? Well luckily for the Western under 19s they've got a trio of bash sisters in Callee Black, Ella Tilburg and Katie Letcher who can clear the rope too.
The Western side which has been assembled for the Female Under 19 Country Championships includes talent from all across the region which means that there's the depth to cover for the loss of Ellen Dolbel.
As someone who can belt the ball a mile and an under 16s Cricket NSW Country state squad member, Dolbel had shaped as one of the keys in Western's batting line-up.
But while she won't be playing at the Tuggerah championships due to injury, co-coach Steve Muller knows he has other weapons to deploy.
"Ellen, she's probably hits the biggest ball out of the team, she really smacks the ball, so she'll be missed," he said.
"But Ella Tilburg and Katie Letcher have really, in the last 12 months, grown in strength and the way they hit the ball. We had a warm up against Riverina and they both hit a couple of massive sixes and that's not normally their game.
"So they've really picked it up in the last 12 months and then Callee, she can hit the ball as far as anyone. There's still plenty of talent in that side who can hit the ball out of the park if we need it."
Yeoval talent Letcher, who played club cricket for Orange City last season, has been named as captain of the Western 19s.
Between Wednesday-Friday they are scheduled play five games, beginning with a 40-over clash before a series of Twenty20 fixtures.
With two different formats it requires a mix of skills, but Muller's got that in his squad.
As well 'bash sister' Black, there are three other members of the Western under 16s who will back up for the 19s in Gabby Bennett, Nikera Hann and Maddy Spence.
There's plenty of experience too and Muller's eager to see what they can do.
"We've got a number of girls there who are playing high level representative cricket, Katie Letcher our captain and Callee Black in particular, Maddison Spence as well she's played country women's cricket," Muller said.
"Then there's a lot of girls just behind them who are grade cricketers and played a bit in Sydney this year. It's a really strong squad so we're really excited about the week ahead.
"We've got some tough competition because women's cricket has improved right across New South Wales, we've got Newcastle first up which will be a good challenge with them.
"But if we play our best we'll be right up there with the best of them as well."
Bathurst talent Black shapes as a key given her all-round skills, while fellow Bathurst cricketer Gabby Bennett will join her in bringing heat with the ball.
"She brings a lot of energy Callee, she's a sportswoman who can play any sport, she's played rugby union, Australian rules, soccer, she's just a natural talent," Muller said.
"She's got a really cricket brain on her shoulders too, so she's going to be a really important part of the squad.
"Gabby Bennett is a really good bowler, solid batter as well. She's just coming back from injury and is a really good talent, she's been bowling really well over the winter when we've had our training sessions so we're really looking forward to what she can do at the carnival.
"Amy Maslin, Callee, Gabby Bennett, Maddy Spence, they'll be our front line bowlers with not only pace, but they move the ball, they've got a bit of swing and seam, so there's a lot of variation there."
Chelsea Muller provides the team's sole spin option, the leggie adding more variety to Western's attack.
But no matter who has ball or bat in hand, coach Muller has issued all of them with the same directive.
"Our major goal is just to compete on every ball, I always say if you look further than that you take your mind off the game," he said.
"In the field, when you're batting, when you're bowling, it's making sure you compete on every ball you play. If we do that, then the results take care of themselves."
Western's pool at the championships includes North Coastal Zone, Central Coast and Central Northern.
