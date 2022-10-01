SWAN's are an iconic part of Australian culture; from the Sydney Swans, to symbols of romance, to the transformation story of the ugly duckling, but perhaps the most iconic symbol of the swan, is that of the Swan Lake Ballet.
Dance enthusiasts can delight in the Royal Czech Ballet's rendition of Swan Lake, which is touring Australia, and will be coming to Bathurst on Tuesday, October 25.
The Ballet will be performed at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) at 7:30pm, and stars international dance talent from France, Italy, Ukraine and Moldova.
Moldova born Cristina Terentiev, who dances the female lead of Odette in the Royal Czech Ballet's rendition of the story, said that though she has portrayed the role of Odette many times before, it has primarily been for European audiences.
"[Being in Australia] is all going really good ... and we've been able to go to so many beautiful places," she said.
"It's very different from Europe," she said.
As well as enjoying the sites of larger cities, Ms Terentiev said she was looking forward to spending time in rural areas.
"It has been a dream to come to see this continent and to see how people live here and to see big cities and small towns and to dance for every theatre that we can here," she said.
"I'm really excited to come to Bathurst and to see how people live there and how they react after our show. I hope they're really happy to come and visit the Swan Lake ballet and I would like to hear their good feedback."
It is the first time the Royal Czech Ballet has had the opportunity to tour Australia, with the tour already seeing stellar reviews.
"It's really important that the reviews are so good here," Ms Terentiev said.
These reviews have included positive commentary regarding set and costume design.
"Of course we are so happy to present our beautiful performance of swan lake and the beautiful decorations and costumes ... it's pretty amazing," Ms Terentiev said.
Ms Terentiev's performances have also been highly praised, and though the novelty of touring internationally is something that she celebrated, she was also incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to perform as the lead dancer.
"I feel really happy because to dance this famous ballet, for me I understand how qualified I need to be ... it is a challenge every time I go on stage and dance to Swan Lake," she said.
"It's really wonderful choreography. It's really hard technically and emotionally."
Ms Terentiev said that the technical aspects of the ballet were particularly highlighted during the transition between the two final acts.
"In the second act you are gentle and all your steps are slow and gentle but the third act is furious and you do more variations with higher jumps," she said.
Overall, Mr Terentiev said that she was just "happy to be on stage every moment" possible, as dancing is something that provides her with both a sense of joy, and a sense of peace.
"I'm just really happy to be here ... and I hope in the future we can come back," she said.
Bookings are essential and can be made through the BMEC number: 6332 6161, with tickets available for purchase on the BMEC website.
