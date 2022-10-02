Western Advocate

Childcare centre among the plans for vacant lot in West Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 2 2022 - 5:30pm
A two-storey house and a 77-place childcare centre are proposed to be built on a vacant lot at 102 Esrom Street.

A NEW childcare centre could be built in Bathurst if the plans are approved by Bathurst Regional Council.

