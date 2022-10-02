A NEW childcare centre could be built in Bathurst if the plans are approved by Bathurst Regional Council.
A development application (DA) has been lodged for a two-lot subdivision at 102 Esrom Street and also seeks consent to construct a two-storey house and a childcare centre on the subsequent lots.
The subject site is a vacant lot in a section of West Bathurst that is zoned as R1 - General Residential, located approximately 240 metres from The Assumption School.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA, centre based childcare facilities are permitted in the zoning with development consent.
The plans for a childcare centre have been in the works for some time, with a pre-lodgement meeting held with council almost a year ago in October, 2021.
The SoEE states that the design has been refined as a result of the feedback received at the meeting.
It is also said to comply with key planning requirements under the recently published Transport and Infrastructure SEPP, Camden Local Environmental Plan 2010, Camden Development Control Plan 2019, the Child Care Planning Guidelines and Children's (Education and Care Services) Supplementary Care Provisions 2012.
Impact on the surrounding residences has been considered.
"The design scheme has undertaken conscious effort to minimise adverse impacts on neighbouring properties in terms of privacy, acoustic and overshadowing," the SoEE reads.
"This includes the siting and orientation of the building combined with compliance to height and generous setbacks to ensure adjoining properties will continue to receive reasonable acoustic, privacy and solar access."
The childcare centre would occupy lot one of the development, which spans an area of 2134.9 square metres.
It is proposed to have a maximum capacity of 77 places, with 12 places to be allocated to children aged zero to two years, 25 places to be allocated to children two to three years of age, and the remaining 40 places for children aged three to five years old.
A maximum of 12 staff would be employed.
The childcare centre would operate from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, with staff potentially on site as late as 6.30pm.
On lot two, which has a total area of 750 square metres, a four-bedroom two-storey house would be built.
The house would be setback from the street, with the battleaxe block to have just five metres of street frontage to Esrom Street, while the childcare centre would have a frontage of 30.34 metres.
Parking would be provided onsite for the childcare centre, with 13 visitor and seven staff parking spaces noted on the plans.
There is also a separate dedicated set-down and pick-up zone on site.
A traffic impact assessment submitted with the development application projects the development to generate up to 63 vehicle movements to and from the site during weekday peak hours.
It has determined that the surrounding road network is "capable of accommodating the additional traffic projected to be generated by the subject development", and states there are no parking or traffic related issues that should prevent the DA's approval.
The development is proposed to be staged, with the developer requesting flexibility with the staging should council approve the DA.
Twenty-nine trees would need to be removed to facilitate the development, with 12 new trees to be planted, as well as 439 shrubs.
"The proposed landscaping works are considered to appropriately rectify the vegetation lost as part as a result of the development," the SoEE reads.
The SoEE concludes that the DA should be approved by council, subject to necessary, relevant and appropriate conditions of consent.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
