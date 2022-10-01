A Bathurst early childhood educator is encouraging more people to join the industry, and help play a huge role aiding children to kick their developmental goals.
Elyssa Sargent has been working in early childhood education for 15 years, after following in her mother's footsteps, and loves how rewarding the job is.
In an endeavour to encourage more people to join the industry, Ms Sargent is participating in this year's Big Roles in Little Lives campaign.
The initiative is aimed at those leaving school or looking for a career change, highlighting how important and satisfying a job is in the early learning and care sector.
"There's quite a shortage of early childhood educators at the moment ... I think it is important to make sure that we showcase this as a career option," Ms Sargent said.
"I just want to promote the industry and the wonderful things you can do in early childhood."
The first five years of a child's life is extremely important developmentally, and early childhood educators play a huge role in this.
Ms Sargent said in years gone by, those who worked in childcare were sometimes seen in a babysitting role.
But the job encompasses a lot more than just watching children during the day and Ms Sargent wants to promote this.
"Over the years we've been able to showcase that it's about education, it's about giving children the tools to learn now for skills later in life," she said.
"Watching children reach milestones and seeing the joy on their face when they master a certain skill that they haven't done before is second to none.
"There's not many jobs where you have the opportunity to be part of a child's first years and first developmental milestones. It's pretty special to be part of."
In addition to helping children reach some very important milestones, there's also room for an early childhood educator to reach their own goals.
From working as a casual, to in a managerial position, to becoming a director, there's a lot of room for professional growth in the early learning sector.
Anyone interested in pursuing a career in early childhood is encouraged to visit the Big Roles in Little Lives website for more information.
