Western Advocate

Keppel Street will be going pink to remind you to get that lifesaving screen | Interagency

October 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keppel Street will be going pink to remind you to get that lifesaving screen

WITH more than 250 women expected to be diagnosed in Western NSW Local Health District with breast cancer this year, BreastScreen NSW is urging eligible women this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to book their free breast screen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.