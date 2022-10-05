Western Advocate
Andrew Dylan Stephens was sentenced to 13 months and 15 days behind bars for contravening an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order

Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 5 2022 - 2:00am
Man with 'atrocious' record to spend first stint behind bars for flouting court orders

DRINKING red wine and a can of beer in the presence of a person in breach of an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) has put a man behind bars for 13 months and 15 days.

