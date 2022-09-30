WITHIN two days of the fuel excise being returned to the full amount, Bathurst's petrol prices have already risen substantially.
The NRMA had hoped it would take a week for prices to climb an estimated 25 cents as a result of the end to the temporary cut to the fuel tax on September 28.
Two weeks ago, the cheapest fuel retailer in Bathurst, the United, was charging 152.7 cents per litre for regular unleaded.
As of Friday, September 30, that same retailer's price had risen to 167.6 cents per litre.
It was also no longer the cheapest in town, with that title being claimed and shared by the Metro Petroleum outlets in South Bathurst and Kelso, where regular unleaded was 164.9 cents per litre.
While the approximately 15-cent price rise certainly won't be welcomed by Bathurst motorists, they are still benefitting from having access to some of the lowest prices in the state.
On Friday afternoon, Lithgow motorists were paying 167.7 cents per litre at their cheapest retailer.
Looking west, the cheapest price for unleaded in Orange was 179.5 cents per litre, with the situation was only slightly better in Dubbo, where the cheapest price was 176.7.
But all of these prices were significantly better than what motorists in the centre of Sydney were paying.
Prices were ranging between 180 and 195.9 cents per litre.
With such a big price discrepancy across the state, the NRMA has advised motorists to plan their trip and fill up at the cheapest retailers, particularly if they are travelling great distances during the school holidays.
"It's always a really good idea if you are heading out of Bathurst or out to the region to check what the prices are where you're heading and where you've come from, because there might be a 20-cent difference in the price," a NRMA spokesperson said.
