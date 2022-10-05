Western Advocate
Court

Sharon Lee Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to six driving offences

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman told 'it's not just about you' after pleading guilty to string of offences

A WOMAN has been told to consider how her actions affect others after she was convicted of a number of driving offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.