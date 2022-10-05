Woman told 'it's not just about you' after pleading guilty to string of offences

A WOMAN has been told to consider how her actions affect others after she was convicted of a number of driving offences.
Sharon Lee Fitzpatrick, 50, of Morrisset Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 21 to a string of motor vehicle offences:
According to police documents before the court, police were stationary at the intersection of Suttor and Cummings streets in West Bathurst when they saw a silver Volkswagen Golf travel west about 3am on August 28.
The vehicle - driven by Fitzpatrick - accelerated away from police at speed after officers did a U-turn to follow Fitzpatrick.
Police say they followed the car and saw it quickly turn left into Cutler Street and then onto Rocket Street, where it continued as police passed the Larson Street intersection.
Police activated their warning devices as Fitzpatrick made another abrupt turn left into Webb Street before she was pulled over on Hill Street.
Officers in the vehicle said Fitzpatrick - who had a male passenger in the car - failed to indicate at four intersections.
Police say they approached the vehicle and spoke with Fitzpatrick, who said she didn't notice police until they activated their lights.
She was asked a number of questions in relation to the car's number plates, which belonged to a blue Mitsubishi Lancer, with the registration having expired on August 27 this year. The passenger said he put the plates on the Volkswagen Golf.
The court heard that the vehicle identification number of Fitzpatrick's car showed the car's registration expired in 2020.
Fitzpatrick was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station and, while in custody, police say Fitzpatrick told them that her learner licence was disqualified on August 24 at Bathurst Local Court.
Fitzpatrick's legal representative, Mr Taylor, submitted to the court that his client made the decision to drive because "she got into an argument and wanted to get away quickly".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that Fitzpatrick had accrued five driving while disqualified charges since 2017 and three drive with illicit drugs offences.
"It's not just about you, how you drive affects other people ... you have to see the bigger picture," Magistrate Ellis said.
"You're so close to getting your licence, don't ruin it."
Fitzpatrick was convicted and fined $800.
