IN 2014, a group of Bathurst residents joined together to campaign for a much needed facelift at Centennial Park.
Eight years later, they're seeing the goal behind their campaign becoming a reality, with the tender now awarded for the first stage of works at the park.
Kingsline Pty Ltd will construct stage one of the Centennial Park landscape upgrade.
The approximately $1 million spend includes minor earth works and site leveling, the installation of a concrete path network, a formal avenue of trees along the cross path network, an irrigation system for those trees, the installation of new park lighting around the paths, and park seating within the central axis of the cross paths.
For the Friends of Centennial Park, it marks the start of a much-needed overhaul.
"We're just delighted," group spokesman Peter Simmons said.
"We've been advocating for improvements to Centennial Park since 2014, so it's been a long haul, but it's great that we are now going to get these improvements.
"The improvements are much needed."
One of the priorities for the group is to see more trees planted throughout the park, and for the existing trees to be maintained where possible.
"We're keen to see that all the trees here are really well looked after, particularly the established trees, as it takes so long to establish trees in the park," Mr Simmons said.
"This park is a home to many, many, many different types of birds. There's hundreds of rosellas and cockatoos. All sorts of birds come to the park, so we hope that the trees into the future will be particularly local species that attract and look after the birds."
Over the years, the Friends of Centennial Park have noticed more people using the park.
Mr Simmons said a lot of families live in the surrounding streets and many people will walk their dogs there in the afternoons.
Upgrading the paths will be welcomed by those groups, and he believes that having more trees will enhance the area and provide shade in the hotter months.
"If we've got trees here, when it gets hotter it will be a much more pleasant place to be. It can get very hot here when there's not enough shade," he said.
"Down the track, there's talk of having some barbecue areas, which will be really nice and I think that could bring more people."
In developing its landscape design master plan for Centennial Park, Bathurst Regional Council conducted plenty of consultation and made sure the Friends of Centennial Park had input into the improvements.
Mr Simmons said the group played an important role in listening to the wants of the community and conveying them to ensure the upgrade not only happened, but ticked all the boxes for those who use it.
"It's been good to be that voice," he said.
Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor, who himself has fond memories of Centennial Park, is also pleased to see the space will be getting the upgrade it deserves.
"Centennial Park is part of our city's history, and we want to preserve and improve this space for future generations to enjoy," he said.
"The upgrade of Centennial Park will provide the necessary park infrastructure and services for the community and most importantly maintain and enhance the tree canopy cover that already exists."
The master plan includes a number of other enhancements to Centennial Park and those works will be under taken in future stages as funding permits.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
