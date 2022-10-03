IT is said that you should never do business with family, but for The Williams Brothers, who have spent their lives together, and the past eighteen years functioning as a cover band, working with family is something that has definitely paid off.
This business relationship has paid off to such a great extent that The Williams Brothers are travelling across Australia for their 'Twist & Shout' tour; a salute to rock n roll music from the 1950s and 1960s.
One important stop for these brothers, is that of the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), where they will be performing to Bathurst audiences on Saturday, October 8.
Concertgoers can expect to hear The Williams Brothers perform number one hits from legends of the past including; Elvis, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, The Bee Gees, The Beatles and more.
As well as reminiscing through the performance of these hits, member of The Williams Brothers Warren Williams Jnr, said that audiences can look forward to "a lot of impromptu stuff," including plenty of crowd involvement.
"In the second half of the show, we usually throw it to the audience to call out requests and see what we can do, and most of the time it's pretty hard to stump us, so that's a bit of fun ... and the audience really seem to get into it and enjoy it," he said.
"There's a lot of audience participation, we encourage them to sing along and we encourage them to get up and dance in some parts too, so it's a really fun show."
Opportunities for audience participation, while enjoying timeless music from the 50s and 60s have ensured that the tour, so far, has been very successful.
"It's going really good. It's great to be back, after COVID wiped us out for a couple of years there ... but I think we've gotten through that and done about 20 gigs so far this year. It's been fantastic to be back on the road," Williams said.
"It's great, performing with my two brothers and the boys in the band."
According to Williams, one of the greatest things about performing with family, is the sound of synthesised vocals that only brothers can acquire.
"With the harmonies, there's something about family harmonies. There's a chemistry when families sing together and we're all very lucky that the three of us have distinctly different vocal ranges and our harmonies sit really nicely together," he said.
These harmonies have been established over a lifetime of developing their voices under the guidance of their father; Warren Williams Snr - Australian rock legend from the 1950s, and regular presenter on 'Bandstand.'
Due to status of their father as a music legend from the 50s and 60s, the brothers developed a particular penchant for this type of music, and wanted to highlight this during their tour.
"Myself and my brothers grew up around that music, because our dad Warren Williams Snr was one of the stars of 'Bandstand, six o'clock rock' back in the late 50s and early 60s, so we were always around the major artists at that time and that music, so it's part of our pedigree I guess."
Overall, Williams said that performing these bestsellers is the best way to ensure that the audience will have a really good time.
The show is set to kick off at 8pm, with tickets available for purchase at the BMEC website.
