Better technology is coming, so forget about Yetholme pumped hydro

It is gratifying to hear multiple voices, such as members of the Bathurst Community Climate Action Network, speaking out about their opposition to foreign-owned company ATCO's planned pumped hydro at Yetholme.
ANU's Professor Andrew Blakers' blue sky thinking (no limits, no judgement, and no consequences) mentions Yetholme in a list of 5000 possible pumped hydro plants in NSW. Blakers stated that the ANU study found so many good potential sites that only the best 0.1 per cent need to be chosen, so 'we can afford to be choosy'.
Yetholme was way down the list.
Blakers recently stated that the initial water taken from the Fish River "will remain in the system for the next 50 to 100 years, going up and downhill several hundred times a year".
This is more blue sky thinking.
ATCO's own Scoping Report (page 41) states that the initial fill of 3.3 gigalitres (three billion, three hundred million litres) is a fraction of the water required.
They estimate that 200 megalitres will be used every year of construction (three-plus years), plus an additional 400 megalitres every year thereafter (50 to 100 years) to replace water lost through evaporation and seepage.
Technology is advancing rapidly, and ATCO's project will be an obsolete environmental disaster within a decade.
For example, a study led by Dr. Gang Kevin Li, senior lecturer in chemical engineering at Melbourne University, has created a solar-powered device that produces green hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air.
Better, greener solutions are coming.
