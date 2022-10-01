Western Advocate
Former St Pat's lock Joe Batchelor is set to represent England on the world stage

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 1 2022 - 7:50am, first published 6:00am
Joe Batchelor (left) is presented with a St Pat's playing jersey by coach Kurt Hancock in 2015. The talented back rower has now been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad.

SEVEN years ago when Joe Batchelor was part of St Pat's English connection he impressed with his dedication to the sport - it's dedication which has now earned him a Rugby League World Cup call up.

