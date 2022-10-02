A FEMALE in her teens has been airlifted to hospital with neck pain and minor head injuries following a big emergency services operation overnight.
Ambulance NSW received a call at around 6.20pm on Saturday, October 1, with reports that a young female had fallen while walking with a group in the Kanangra Boyd National Park area.
Several road crews attended the scene, including special operations paramedics, after a locator device was activated to find the precise location of the patient.
A TOLL helicopter was assigned last night but couldn't winch the patient out due to it being too dark.
Emergency crews stayed and tended to the patient overnight before a second TOLL helicopter arrived at the site on Sunday morning, October 2.
The patient was winched out and then flown to Westmead Hospital.
Authorities are unable to confirm her condition.
A second person was also assessed at the scene with an ankle injury.
Emergency services were still at the scene at 10:30am on Sunday.
