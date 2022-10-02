Western Advocate
Female airlifted to Westmead after falling in Kanangra Boyd National Park area

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated October 2 2022 - 2:56am, first published 1:15am
Female teen airlifted to Westmead Hospital by TOLL helicopter with head injuries.

A FEMALE in her teens has been airlifted to hospital with neck pain and minor head injuries following a big emergency services operation overnight.

