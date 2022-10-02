For some it's been years since stepping foot in Bathurst, for others it was just a trip up the road, but for all who attended the Bathurst High class of 1985 reunion, it was a lovely walk down memory lane.
Beginning their high school journey in 1980, the cohort was meant to celebrate 40 years since starting at Bathurst High back in 2020, but couldn't due to COVID.
Instead, some of the group returned to their old stomping grounds on Sunday, October 2, to catch up with old friends and reminisce on old times.
Susan Price, one of the school captains in 1985, helped organise the event, bringing old friends back together again.
Ms Price said it's been lovely to hear everyone's stories and where life has taken them, after walking out of Bathurst High's gates for the last time 37 years ago.
"I have really great memories of coming to school here," she said.
"We started with probably over 200 kids and then a lot left in year 10, because that was common, and they went to their parents' farms or did apprenticeships.
"In the end there was about 40 of us that finished year 12, and because it was only 40 we knew each other really well."
The group began their reunion on Saturday evening with a dinner at Panthers Bathurst.
Then they toured the Bathurst High School grounds on Sunday morning before a final lunch at The Victoria Bathurst.
Ms Price is now a lawyer based in Sydney and said it's great that everyone has gone on to achieve great things after their Bathurst High education.
From the CEO of an energy company in Queensland, to successful business owners, to working in IT in America, the class of 1985 were all moulded from the same foundation.
"I think public education is really important," Ms Price said.
"I think it's really important that communities support their local public schools and have confidence in them and the teachers who do a great job."
Sharing memories about Astley Cup, the school dances, and the girls sitting on the front steps with baby oil on their legs to get a tan, Ms Price said it was a really lovely time catching up with old friends again.
