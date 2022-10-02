Matt Rose has been playing at the Koori Knockout for more than two decades, but the pride he felt wearing the Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) jersey on the weekend was as strong as ever.
The formerly Bathurst-based Rose brothers are synonymous with WAC and Matt, Trent and former NRL cult hero George were all in action again on Saturday morning when the side started its tournament with a hard-fought win over the South Coast Black Cockatoos.
While plenty of the focus of the fans at Bomaderry on Saturday was the presence of South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell in the WAC line up, the biggest thing for Rose was putting the famed red jersey on again in the 50th edition of the Koori Knockout.
Fans and so many Indigenous communities were forced to go without knockout footy after the 2020 and 2021 editions of the competition were cancelled due to the threat of the COVID pandemic.
Despite torrential rain for a lot of Saturday's matches, the crowds were out in big numbers and Rose said representing WAC - a team which has six Koori Knockout wins to its name - meant a huge amount again.
"We carry a big tradition. This is the 50th year of the Knockout and we're one of only four teams to attend all 50," he said.
"The history is strong and we've got a lot to carry on our shoulders when we do what we do.
"Every year is just as special as the year before. My uncle was one of the founders of the knockout 50 years ago. My dad took the first team from Walgett 50 years ago."
Rose has been captain-coach of WAC for 22 years but has taken a bit of a step back this season.
He started off the bench in Saturday morning's opening round after handing the keys to the side over to Wagga star Nathan Rose and Ben Jones.
NRL premiership winner and knockout great George Rose also started from the bench while Trent started at lock for WAC in the 16-6 win over the Black Cockatoos.
Mitchell and Ben Barba starred in the win and Matt Rose said the presence of players like that, combined with pride in culture, made what is known as "the modern day corrobboree" so special.
"Every year is special for us and it's one of the most unique events in the world," Rose said.
"Where do you have an event that has so much passion, pride and so much skill all in one? And it's an opportunity for our people to showcase our skill and our passion and all those things.
"It's a special time and it's the reason why people like Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell and other NRL stars come back to play in it. Where do you see that anywhere else in the world?"
WAC followed up Saturday's opening win with a 16-10 victory over a Bundjalung side which was headlined by Mitchell's South Sydney teammate Cody Walker on Sunday morning.
The finals of the Koori Knockout are played on Monday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
