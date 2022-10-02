Mingay will be the centre of attention during in-store appearance

STUNT driver Matt Mingay will be signing autographs and posing for selfies when he appears at Bathurst City Centre this week.
The Hot Wheels driver will be in Casey's Toys from 4pm this Wednesday, October 5 and his Hot Wheels car will be outside the store.
He says there will be giveaways during his in-store appearance and a prize will be awarded to the best-dressed family.
It will be just one of a number of events happening all over Bathurst this week in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000.
