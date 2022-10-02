Western Advocate

Matt Mingay will be at Casey's Toys in Bathurst City Centre

Updated October 2 2022 - 4:04am, first published 3:49am
Mingay will be the centre of attention during in-store appearance

STUNT driver Matt Mingay will be signing autographs and posing for selfies when he appears at Bathurst City Centre this week.

