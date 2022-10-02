MARRYING as teenagers, Maurice and June Toole have stuck it out through thick and thin and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary over the weekend.
Friends and family from as far as Western Australia journeyed to Bathurst to help the couple celebrate their impressive milestone.
A lunch was held at the Bathurst RSL on Saturday, October 1, where everyone enjoyed a fun day with great company.
"The family did a wonderful job," Ms Toole said.
Growing up in Blayney, Ms Toole attended a dance one night at Coombing Dam. Dancing was a great love of hers until she could no longer do so.
Unbeknown to her, this would be the night she met the love of her life, the man she would share her life with for the next 70 plus years.
The pair courted for a short time before marrying as 18 and 16-year-olds at St Matthew's Church in Windsor.
Born in Windsor, Mr Toole was christened in the church and his parents were also married there, so it was a sentimental venue to the young couple.
Fast forward a few years and along came five children, three girls and two boys.
The family grew up on a farm at Neville, with Mr Toole working hard to keep the farm running while also travelling as a shearer.
On occasion the family would venture off with him in the caravan.
As the family grew older, the couple sold the farm and moved to Bathurst.
They now have eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of who joined the celebration on Saturday night.
After 70 years, Ms Toole said the secret is turning a deaf ear and compromising.
"Everyone has their dos and don'ts, I'd say nine out of 10 people have their little differences."
The family thanked everyone who made the trip and helped make the celebration so special.
