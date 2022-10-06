Western Advocate
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week
Free

Cottage comfort

October 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Offering quiet comfort and character, this three-bedroom cottage at 240 Havannah Street is set to tick all the boxes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.