Charm and comfort in a great location

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday, October 7: 240 Havannah Street, Bathurst:
Offering quiet comfort and character, this three-bedroom cottage at 240 Havannah Street is set to tick all the boxes.
This unique "one of a kind" cottage has been blended with a range of modern-day fixtures combined with the original craftsmanship.
With fresh paint, a modern kitchen, ornamental fireplaces and so much more, this delightful property offers much more than meets the eye.
From the moment you walk through the gorgeous cottage gardens that come to life in spring to the greeting of the stained glass front door, you are welcomed with the charm and warmth of the family home.
The kitchen has been tastefully renovated and perfectly positioned in the heart of the home. On offer is a modern, light-filled, open-plan style kitchen and dining area.
There are three generously sized bedrooms with ornate fireplaces and and office/study space behind beautiful french glass doors.
The lounge room is equipped with a reverse cycle split system air conditioner, and the home also has a gas wall furnace for year-round comfort.
The functional family bathroom includes a shower, bath and vanity with a separate water closet. An external laundry is located off the undercover pergola entertaining area and has side access to a fully-enclosed rear yard with established gardens.
Mornings and evenings will be an absolute pleasure overlooking the manicured back garden and provide the perfect atmosphere to entertain family and friends all year round.
Set on a 474sqm corner block boasting side access to the single lock-up garage via Spencer Street, the well-shaded front verandah overlooks views of Havannah Street and the Bathurst community.
This stunning home is conveniently located within short walking distance to schools, parks, TAFE, Chares Sturt University, Mount Panorama and the vibrant CBD of Bathurst.
This gorgeous and unique cottage is a one of a kind, and lends itself to a multitude of uses and is perfect for small families, singles, or couples.
The property could also provide an excellent opportunity for a savvy investor to capitalise on professional accommodation or as an Airbnb option if desired.
If you're looking for a location that allows you to enjoy the absolute best of Bathurst, this appealing home is well worth an inspection.
