A 19-year-old girl is recovering in Westmead after falling while on a hike

Updated October 2 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:45pm
A 19-year-old from North Bondi airlifted from Kanangra Boyd National Park area near Oberon after falling while on a hike. File picture

A 19-year-old girl from North Bondi is recovering in Westmead Hospital after being airlifted from the Kanangra Boyd National Park area over the weekend with head injuries and neck pain.

