It's a family reunion as Kennedys and Lane line up for Goodooga Magpies at the Koori Knockout

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:00am
Current Cronulla NRL fullback Will Kennedy jnr joined his father William 'Bubba' Kennedy and uncle Steve Lane in playing for the Goodooga Magpies at the Koori Knockout. Picture by Aboriginal Housing Office

HE might be 53 years old and while William 'Bubba' Kennedy couldn't quite find the try line at this year's Koori Knockout there's at least one person who thinks "he's still got it."

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

