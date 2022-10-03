HE might be 53 years old and while William 'Bubba' Kennedy couldn't quite find the try line at this year's Koori Knockout there's at least one person who thinks "he's still got it."
It's Bubba's son William Kennedy Jnr.
While William Jnr had previously played with his father the at Walgett Knockout, this year is the first time they've played alongside each other at the Koori Knockout.
Making the moment even more special, Steve Lane joined them in the colours of the Goodooga Magpies for the annual tournament which this year was played on the South Coast.
"He's getting old now, so I thought I'd have a run with him," William Jnr said.
"I was happy to have a run with him before he hangs his boots up, it feels good to have a run with your Father, not many people get to do it. I was very honoured to do it with my uncle Steve Lane as well.
"They taught me everything really when I was a young fella, so to come back and play with them was something very special."
There's almost 30 years between father and son, William Jnr is 25, but both are league stars in their own right.
Bubba scored 26 tries in 61 appearances for Balmain between 1996-98 and went on to play for a host of Group 10 clubs - Bathurst Panthers, Blayney Bears, Lithgow Workies, Orange Hawks and the Mudgee Dragons.
This season he lined up in the Woodbridge Cup for the Molong Bulls, a side coached by Lane.
William Jnr played 19 games at fullback for the Cronulla Sharks this year, building on season 2021 when he was name the club's player of the year.
Since making his NRL debut for the club in 2019 he's notched up 62 appearances and 24 tries.
As for Lane, a man who has played for a host of clubs including the Bathurst Panthers, Blayney, Orange CYMS, Orange Hawks and Mudgee Dragons, he not only coached Molong in the Woodbridge Cup this season but he finished as the Bulls' joint leading try-scorer alongside Jye Barrow.
All three had their highlights for Goodooga, which made it to the final eight before falling 10-4 to Newcastle Emus.
"We made it to the second game on the second day, Newcastle Emus put us out," William Jnr said.
"Dad, he still has it, he was playing in the centres there and he's still got it I reckon. He didn't score any, he was just short of one, but it was good to watch him play.
"He [Lane] played a bit of hooker and I enjoyed running off him, it was pretty good.
"There were heaps of people there, I enjoy coming together with my family, I don't get to see them much because they live in Bathurst. It's good to spend time with them, just enjoy it, and play a bit of footy with the family."
William Jnr's time at the knockout comes off the back of a solid season for the Sharks.
Cronulla placed second behind Penrith in the minor premiership and in the first week of finals as William Jnr returned from ankle surgery, he scored twice in a 32-30 golden-point loss to the Cowboys.
"It was one of the toughest games I've played in the NRL, it just went for so long and it was so quick as well," the fullback said.
"We had it and then just let it slip away, it was a close game though.
"I was pretty disappointed that we lost, but I was just proud of how the boys went about it, that we just kept going. We just fell short with them [Chad Townsend] kicking a field goal, he's good a big boot on him."
Cronulla exited the title chase with a 38-12 loss to South Sydney the following week.
William Jnr's statistics for the season included seven tries, six try assists and 38 tackle breaks.
Though injury kept him from more game time, he enjoyed his new combination with halfback Nicho Hynes, who won the Dally M Medal.
"I love playing with Nicho, I was going to play with him in the knockout a couple of years ago, but he didn't play," William Jnr said.
"So it's good that he came over, he's a really good player and I love playing with him.
"I'm pretty happy with how I went this year, just the injuries I think let me down a bit. My shoulder at the start of the year then my ankle, I had surgery.
"It was certainly another step in the right direction for us this year and we'll give it a good hot crack next year as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.