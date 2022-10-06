Western Advocate
Jack Wayne Williams was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving with drugs in his system and having suspected stolen goods in his possession

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 6 2022 - 1:30am
Man caught with other people's cards, licence cops hefty fine

A MAN who was found in possession of suspected stolen items has copped $3500 in fines.

