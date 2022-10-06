Man caught with other people's cards, licence cops hefty fine

A MAN who was found in possession of suspected stolen items has copped $3500 in fines.
Jack Wayne Williams, 22, of Westbourne Drive, Llanarth, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 28 for two counts of driving with drugs in his system, and one count of having suspected stolen goods in his possession.
Police documents before the court said Williams was in a white Hino FC3W on Lloyds Road in South Bathurst when he was stopped by police for random drug and alcohol testing about 2.15pm on July 16 this year.
After he returned a positive oral drug fluid test for methamphetamine, police said they searched Williams, his passengers and the vehicle due to suspicions they had illegal drugs.
Police said they found a NSW driver licence, Medicare card and Visa card in a black satchel, each with different details.
Williams was arrested and asked a number of questions about the items by police.
In regards to the name on the Visa card, police said Williams told them that it was one of his mates.
Police said they asked Williams why he had his mate's card and Williams said "we transfer money into it and back".
Williams was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he submitted a second positive oral drug reading for meth. The result was confirmed by forensic analysis.
Police said Williams told them he had taken drugs three days ago "at a friend's" when he was asked about his drug use.
On a separate occasion, police said Williams was behind the wheel of a grey Mazda 3 that was travelling along Hill Street in West Bathurst at 8.42pm on June 12 this year.
Police said they followed the car from Hill Street onto Cummings Street, where they activated warning devices in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
After Williams turned onto Rocket Street to bring the vehicle to a halt, police said they approached the driver's side door and informed him that he would be subject to random testing.
Williams submitted a positive oral drug fluid test result to methamphetamine before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he submitted a second positive drug test to meth which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Police said Williams told them he was "not saying anything" when he was asked about his drug use.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that Williams was on an intensive correction order prior to when the offences took place.
In addition to the fine, Williams was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
