Woman told to 'never assume' things after she drove while suspended

"NEVER assume, always double check."
That was the message Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis sent to Chantel Rae Albert, 40, of Spofforth Place, Kelso, who got behind the wheel of a car while she said she was unaware her licence was suspended.
Albert pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 28 to driving while suspended.
According to police documents before the court, Albert was driving a white Subaru Forester south along Boyd Street in Kelso at 10.05pm on August 26 this year when she was stopped by police at a service station after she was detected travelling at 68 kilometres per hour in a 50km zone.
Police said they approached Albert and conducted a number of checks which revealed her licence was suspended from May 24 this year.
The court heard that Albert's licence was initially suspended on December 4, 2018, but the suspension was extended on March 3, 2019 due to a requirement for Albert to pass the Increased Traffic Offender Penalty Knowledge Test, which she did.
Albert then had to pass a Driver Education Course within six months otherwise her licence would be suspended again, but she failed to comply with the requirement.
While she was stopped, police said they noticed Albert was a holder of a digital driver's licence.
Police say Albert told them she last viewed it "a few months ago".
The court heard the last refresh date was on August 6 this year, which indicated she viewed the licence during the suspension period, three weeks prior to offending.
"She thought it was due to be returned to her, but she didn't know she had to do a Learner Knowledge Test," Albert's legal aid solicitor Ms Dobson told the court during sentencing.
Magistrate Ellis sentenced Albert to a 12-month conditional release order.
"I'm giving you the best opportunity to keep your licence, but you must complete the Traffic Offenders Program and have no charges in the next 12 months," Magistrate Ellis told Albert.
"If you do, you will end up losing your licence."
