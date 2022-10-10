Western Advocate
Court

Chantel Rae Albert pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving while suspended

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman told to 'never assume' things after she drove while suspended

"NEVER assume, always double check."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.