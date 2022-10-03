AFTER a two-year postponement, Australia's first Dolly Parton festival had hundreds lining the main street of Narromine donning blonde wigs and pink cowgirl hats.
The event was the brainchild of Susie Rae, who brought her passion for Nashville to Narromine this October long weekend for the inaugural three-day event.
The glitzy festival was originally planned for 2020, however, COVID-19 forced its cancellation, and again in 2021.
A committee of Narromine men and women worked beyond nine to five to get the festival off the ground over the past six months after the council was given a state government grant to be used before March this year.
With people of all ages from as far afield as Queensland and the United States lining the main street for the Dolly street party on Saturday morning, committee member Skye Rush said the hard work had paid off.
I think everybody's realising the potential of this event, and if they haven't before, they will now.- Skye Rush
"Wasn't it a great feel? It was so amazing," she said.
"I got down there at 11.30am. It was just great and going crazy. It was awesome - a lot of locals, but a lot of people we didn't know, which was really good.
"I think everybody's realising the potential of this event, and if they haven't before, they will now."
Inspired by the success of the Parkes Elvis Festival, Tamworth's annual country music celebrations and an ABBA festival in Trundle, the Parton celebration was planned as a way to come together and recover from years of drought and pandemic lockdowns.
Narromine Shire Council deputy mayor Dawn Collins was unrecognisable among the crowd as she did her best Dolly impersonation, sporting blonde locks and a pink cowgirl hat.
She said it was great to see the street filled with people.
"People are falling out of the shops here; it's amazing," she said.
"I think that's just wonderful for the businesses here; they need that bit of a kick along and today is where it's all happening for them and I'm really pleased for them.
"I really think it's been a great turnout and congratulations to the committee who have put this together."
Special guest and host of Saturday night's festival party at the golf club, drag queen Timberlina, was pretty in pink as she walked Dandaloo Street on Saturday.
"Today is amazing, just a huge success. If you look around, there's still hundreds of people out still enjoying the sunshine; it's amazing," she said.
For her, Dolly is a classic everybody knows and loves.
"I love Dolly; you can't be a drag queen and not love Dolly. Nine To Five is probably my favourite song, because it's so not me, because I don't work nine to five. But I just love it - it's just a great dance number. It gets everyone going and everyone knows it."
Shannon and Chelsea, who were spotted admiring the markets, said they had travelled from Newcastle to attend the event.
"We heard about the festival through Timberlina, and we just thought it was a really cool idea, something a bit different to do for a long weekend," Chelsea said.
"We've never been to Narromine before. It's a really lovely little town. We're lucky to be staying close to the main street. It's been really nice to wander around."
Sisters Yvonne and Maxine Ralph came all the way from Queensland for the inaugural event. The pair set up their stall The Western Attic, a horse lovers' gift store selling cowhide handbags, various clothes and purses.
With a love for Dolly, and every one of her albums, the duo said it was a chance to get away and explore more of Australia.
"We've never been here before, and I love it, actually. We're out at the caravan at the aerodrome and it's wonderful. We've been everywhere down all the streets. It's a great little town," Yvonne said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal.
