Attendees at the Blackdown Farm inaugural Out West Piano Fest festival were all in the mood for a melody on Saturday, for the first day of the three-day event.
The Piano Fest, which was organised by the Sydney International Piano Competition was sold out months in advance and saw some of the best pianists from across Australia come together to perform with an internationally renowned player.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Six piano concerts were set to take place over the three-day event, which boasted the use of two grand pianos, generously provided by the Mitchell Conservatorium and the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
The festival, set at beautiful heritage venue, Blackdown Farm also provided guests with the opportunity to mingle in the multitude of gardens, while enjoying food and wine supplied by Central West businesses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.