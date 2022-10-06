Arrest warrant issued for man who is alleged to have grabbed an axe after fight with teen

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man who is alleged to have grabbed an axe from his car after an altercation with a 15-year-old boy in Bathurst.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis issued an arrest warrant for Daniel John Nixon, 37, of Gilmour Street, Kelso, who failed to appear before Bathurst Local Court on September 28 for three charges: intimidation, armed with the intention to commit an offence and common assault.
According to police documents before the court, the teenage victim in the matter was with his friends at the Bathurst Skate Park on Lions Club Drive at Kelso at about 5.30pm on September 22 last year.
The victim turned around and saw Nixon after he was allegedly pulled on the back of his shirt.
Police say Nixon then grabbed the victim by the front of his shirt with both hands and said: "Do you remember me?"
Police say Nixon punched the victim on the left side of his face and held the victim by his shirt as the victim tried to pull away and told Nixon to "get off me, let me go".
The police documents say Nixon and the victim wrestled on the ground before the victim tried to break away by standing up.
Nixon is alleged to have grabbed the victim by the legs and pulled him back on the ground.
The victim punched Nixon in an attempt to get away, according to police documents, and the pair were separated by the victim's friends.
Nixon is then alleged to have walked to his white Ford Ranger and pulled a small axe from the driver-side door.
He is then alleged to have walked toward the skate park holding the axe above his head and yelling at the victim and the victim's friends.
The victim - who, police say, had swelling to his left eye, sore knuckles and was short of breath - walked away from the area and waited for police to arrive.
Nixon is alleged to have told police that he had a problem with the victim because of "gang" associations before he admitted to the assault.
