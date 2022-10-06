Western Advocate
Court

Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis issued an arrest warrant for Daniel John Nixon after he failed to appear before Bathurst Local Court for three charges

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 6 2022 - 7:00am
Arrest warrant issued for man who is alleged to have grabbed an axe after fight with teen

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man who is alleged to have grabbed an axe from his car after an altercation with a 15-year-old boy in Bathurst.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

