A local family are preparing to put their walking shoes on for a cause very close to home, to raise much needed funds and awareness.
At only 14 months old, Callie Sloane has undergone open heart surgery and attended more specialist appointments than some do in a lifetime.
Callie's mum Caryn Pender said the HeartKids charity has been an incredible help to them, both financially and emotionally, and they want to give back.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Wet weather closes priority parking at Mount Panorama
On Sunday, October 16, Ms Pender and Callie will be walking around the Macquarie River at Bicentennial Park for the Two Feet and a Heartbeat charity walk.
The event is hosted at various locations around NSW but this is the first time it's been held in Bathurst, so Ms Pender encourages locals to register and join the walk.
"It's just about getting the community involved without saying put your hand out, and because it is the first year that they're doing it here it's about getting as many people out there to walk with us," Ms Pender said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Man who threw rocks through windows of a home will serve time in jail
"They've [heartkids] helped us immensely, so we're just trying to give back and make people more aware of how many children actually are affected by congenital heart disease and everything that these warriors have to go through."
People can register for the walk at the Two Feet and a Heartbeat website, with $30 for an adult and $15 for one to 15-year-olds the cost to participate, and everyone receives a flag and a pair of socks to walk in.
The funds raised through registration costs go towards the charity and helping the families of children with congenital heart disease during tough times.
Ms Pender said the support and vouchers she received from HeartKids went a long way when Callie was staying in Westmead Children's Hospital.
With Callie being her only child, she said she can't imagine the difficulties families face when there's more than one child, between travelling, accommodation and being away from home.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: A Marveloo-ous addition to Bathurst to help people with a disability
"When we were in Westmead we got a woolies voucher, a Coles voucher, I got a Starbucks voucher because there's a Starbucks right at the entrance to the children's hospital. We got a hamper and there's a lot of older ladies who crochet special blankets," Ms Pender said.
"The walk is about raising money to help all these other families and especially being out here in the Central West, you're so far from Sydney and so far from everybody, it all takes its toll."
To help raise awareness, Callie will also be a small feature in the Bathurst 1000, with her face appearing on the Supercheap car, as the company is one of HeartKids' major sponsors.
Eight Australian babies are born each day with congenital heart disease, and currently more than 72,000 Australian children and adults live with it.
The funds raised at next Sunday's walk will go a long way in helping these families.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.