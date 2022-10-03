Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Updated

Havannah and Brilliant Street intersection remains closed as emergency crews attend serious crash involving truck, two vehicles

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Amy Rees
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, and Amy Rees
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been flown to Westmead Hospital after he was removed from one of the vehicles involved in a serious crash in Bathurst on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.