A MAN has been flown to Westmead Hospital after he was removed from one of the vehicles involved in a serious crash in Bathurst on Monday.
Fire and Rescue NSW, SES and Police Rescue were at the scene of the collision that occurred at the Havannah and Brilliant streets intersection at about 12.10pm on October 3.
Officer in charge of Bathurst Police Station, Chief Inspector Glen Cogdell, said there were three drivers involved in the crash - each a sole occupant of their vehicle - and five horses in the back of a Pantech.
None of the horses were injured.
The Crash Investigation Unit from Huntingwood, which is in attendance, will be conducting an inquiry in relation to the crash.
The intersection will be closed to traffic for approximately three more hours.
EARLIER
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Bathurst where it appears a truck and two cars have collided.
About 12.30pm on Monday, October 3, emergency crews were called to the Brilliant and Havannah Street intersection in Bathurst to a crash.
Police have closed the area and put diversions in place as crews - including Fire and Rescue, Police Rescue and SES - remain on scene.
Meanwhile, the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter is on standby at a nearby site.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
More to come.
