A MAN in his 30s who was trapped in a vehicle involved in a crash in Bathurst on Monday is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.
Emergency services were called to a crash involving an Isuzu truck, white Kia Sorento, and Toyota HiAce at the intersection of Brilliant and Havannah streets at about 12.15pm on October 3.
The drivers - a 76-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and 31-year-old man - were assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The 32-year-old was flown to Westmead Hospital in the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter after he was suspected of suffering pelvic and leg injuries due to being trapped in a vehicle for a period of time.
No charges have been laid at this stage as investigations continue.
EARLIER
A MAN has been flown to Westmead Hospital after he was removed from one of the vehicles involved in a serious crash in Bathurst on Monday.
Fire and Rescue NSW, SES and Police Rescue were at the scene of the collision that occurred at the Havannah and Brilliant streets intersection at about 12.10pm on October 3.
Officer in charge of Bathurst Police Station, Chief Inspector Glen Cogdell, said there were three drivers involved in the crash - each a sole occupant of their vehicle - and five horses in the back of a Pantech.
None of the horses were injured.
The Crash Investigation Unit from Huntingwood, which is in attendance, will be conducting an inquiry in relation to the crash.
