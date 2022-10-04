Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Updated

Man in his 30s in Westmead Hospital with serious injuries following Brilliant and Havannah Street intersection crash

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Amy Rees
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, and Amy Rees
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN in his 30s who was trapped in a vehicle involved in a crash in Bathurst on Monday is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.