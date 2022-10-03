IF you want to be the best, then learn from the best - it's a mantra that Supercars young gun Broc Feeney most certainly adheres to.
Though he's just 19, this week Feeney will line up for his third start in the Bathurst 1000.
Already he's shared a seat with James Courtney and Russell Ingall in the Great Race, while this time around Feeney has been partnered with seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Commodore.
This year will be Feeney's first as a full-time member of the Supercars grid, but he still knows the value of working with someone as experienced as his Triple Eight Race Engineering boss.
"I think as a young guy coming in it's always good to have experienced guys as your co-driver, so pairing up with James and Russell and now Jamie, they're three guys that have all won championships and all won races before," Feeney said.
"It's been perfect so far I think, maybe as I get older and older I'll have a younger guy come in, but just learning off these guys, they've done it for so many years, they've probably done it for as long as I've been alive.
"So all that information they gather up, unfortunately it's only one week a year I get to drive with Jamie, but I can't imagine how much I'm going to learn in that short week."
Incredibly Feeney was born five days after Whincup made his Bathurst 1000 debut for Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2002.
Whincup has won the Great Race four times, the most recent of which came as Feeney was cutting his teeth in karting as a 10-year-old.
It was after last year's Bathurst 1000, where he placed fourth, that Whincup retired from a full-time seat.
It was Feeney, who won a Super2 championship for the team last year, that filled that seat.
Since then the Gold Coast native has driven his way into sixth in the drivers' championship in what has been an impressive rookie season thus far.
"So much has changed for me since I raced Bathurst last year, but I'm so glad I got to race against Jamie last year in his last ever [full-time] race," Feeney said.
"I didn't battle with him, but we were very close on track so it's something I'll cherish for a long time.
"There's certainly been positives and a few negatives, but overall I've had a pretty solid year. We haven't won a race, but we also haven't had any real bad results. So it's been a decent year."
As Feeney mentions he's not yet broken through for his maiden Supercars win, but he's stood on the podium at Tasmania and Sandown.
He's started from the front two rows of the grid on nine occasions and across the 29 completed races thus far, has only finished outside the top 10 seven times.
"It's something I've done a lot, and I think you can see it from my Super2 season last year, is that I've been very consistent," he said.
"There's such a big difference, in Super 2 we do 20-lap races, in Supercars we do 80-lap races. The cars aren't the biggest difference, but you've got 25 of the best drivers in Australia that you're driving against and every little mistake you make, they capitalise on that.
"So there's been a lot of things to learn an adapt and I feel like every weekend I'm getting closer and closer.
"I don't like to go out and just throw things away going way out, I know where my capabilities are."
Feeney has learned and improved as the season has gone on driving for Supercars' benchmark team of the past decade.
He hopes to continue that at Bathurst.
"We've done a solid job as a team to keep ticking over the races and keep in the top 10. The last few rounds we've certainly been a lot more competitive and fighting for podiums," he said.
"We're getting form at the right end of the year coming in to Bathurst ... I'm certainly looking forward to trying to get a few more trophies before the end of the year."
