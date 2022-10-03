Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Broc Feeney will soak up all the knowledge Jamie Whincup shares during the Bathurst 1000

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broc Feeney is keen to learn from his co-driver Jamie Whincup during this year's Bathurst 1000.

IF you want to be the best, then learn from the best - it's a mantra that Supercars young gun Broc Feeney most certainly adheres to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.