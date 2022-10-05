MARRYING as teenagers, Maurice and June Toole have stuck it out through thick and thin and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last weekend at the Bathurst RSL.
The couple had friends and family travel from as far as Western Australia to attend the event.
Everyone enjoyed some great food, a cake and good company.
"The family did a wonderful job," Ms Toole said.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the celebration and captured some of the smiling faces.
