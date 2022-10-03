Read all about it: Book fair will be at Bathurst Showground in November

ORGANISERS say there will be tens of thousands of titles when a mammoth book fair is held in early November.
Lifeline Central West's November Book Fair 2022 will be held at the Bathurst Showground on Friday, November 4, Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.
As well, there will be a bonus seniors-only day on Thursday, November 3.
Entry will be via a gold coin and there will be book bargains galore, according to organisers.
As well, Eftpos will be available.
"With tens of thousands of titles to choose from, you are sure to find something to suit all tastes and all ages, from kids to seniors," a spokesperson said.
"Come and find the author and subject you like and help Lifeline Central West to maintain the community-based services that Lifeline is renowned for."
The book fair will be held at Bathurst Showground on the Great Western Highway.
Entry will be via the main gate and there will be free parking on-site, according to organisers.
"There are toilets on-site and there will be some seats to rest if required," the spokesperson said. "So bring a bag, or a wheelbarrow, and happy reading."
