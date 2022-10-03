Western Advocate

Lifeline Central West November Book Fair will be held at Bathurst Showground

Updated October 3 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:49am
Read all about it: Book fair will be at Bathurst Showground in November

ORGANISERS say there will be tens of thousands of titles when a mammoth book fair is held in early November.

