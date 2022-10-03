Big name of news will be at Bathurst CSU campus to offer an insight

A VETERAN Australian broadcast journalist will offer insights and answer questions when he visits the Charles Sturt University Bathurst campus on Tuesday.
Steve Liebmann will meet 10 students enrolled in the Bachelor of Communication (with specialisations) in the Charles Sturt School of Information and Communication Studies when he presents a seminar at the National Radio News (NRN) studios at Radio 2MCE on the Bathurst campus.
Mr Liebmann - best known for his many years on the Today show, but who has also worked on radio - will share his experiences and perspectives from more than nearly five decades working across the media.
OTHER RECENT CSU STORIES:
"Steve Liebmann's career achievements have long been a watermark of excellence aspired to by successive generations of journalism students," NRN news director Frank Bonaccorso said.
"His distinguished career as a broadcast journalist spans a near-half century and serves as an example of what can be achieved through initiative and dedication.
"National Radio News and 2MCE are indeed fortunate to have Steve share his wisdom and experience with our next wave of industry professionals."
Mr Liebmann's visit to 2MCE has been arranged by the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA).
NRN is the national news service for the community broadcasting sector, produced by the CBAA, in partnership with Charles Sturt University.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.