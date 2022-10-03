Western Advocate

Steve Liebmann will present seminar at Bathurst Charles Sturt University campus

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:15am
Big name of news will be at Bathurst CSU campus to offer an insight

A VETERAN Australian broadcast journalist will offer insights and answer questions when he visits the Charles Sturt University Bathurst campus on Tuesday.

