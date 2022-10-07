Western Advocate
Court

Jamie Robert Hennings sentenced to an intensive correction order after driving without a licence to buy cigarettes

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 7 2022 - 7:00am
Ask yourself whether you want to go to prison over a pack of cigarettes, magistrate tells man

A MAN who drove while disqualified because he wanted to buy a packet of cigarettes has been sentenced to a term of jail, to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order.

