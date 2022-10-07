Ask yourself whether you want to go to prison over a pack of cigarettes, magistrate tells man

A MAN who drove while disqualified because he wanted to buy a packet of cigarettes has been sentenced to a term of jail, to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order.
Jamie Robert Hennings, 52, of Quinn Court, Llanarth, pleaded guilty at Bathurst Local Court to being a never licensed person driving on the road, drug driving and driving while disqualified.
According to police documents before the court, police were travelling on McGrath Street in West Bathurst at 12.20am on May 12 this year when they saw a white Ford sedan - driven by Hennings - head along Cummings Street.
Hennings was stopped by police, who, after conducting checks, found he was disqualified from driving.
The court heard Hennings was given an oral drug fluid test and returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he submitted a second positive reading for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
On a separate occasion, Hennings was driving a white Ford Falcon sedan down Bentinck Street in Bathurst towards Durham Street at about 4.30am on September 25 this year, according to police documents.
He turned left onto Durham Street and continued to drive until he was pulled over by police just past Stewart Street.
Police said they approached the driver's side window and asked Hennings for his licence.
Police said Hennings told them that he didn't have it and, when he was asked whether he didn't have it with him or didn't have a licence at all, police said Hennings told them he didn't have a licence.
After entering Hennings' details into the system, it was revealed his licence expired in 1997.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told a self-represented Hennings he will serve time behind bars if he continues to offend, after she noted his Sentencing Assessment Report revealed he got behind the wheel on May 12 because he wanted to buy cigarettes at a service station.
"Do you understand, for these charges, you can face up to 12 months in jail?" Magistrate Ellis asked him.
"It wasn't an emergency. I'm worried you think you can just jump into any car and do what you like.
"You have continued to drive no matter how many times you've been told it's serious.
"Next time just think, 'do I really want to go to prison for a pack of cigarettes?'"
Hennings was convicted and placed on a 12-month intensive correction order with the condition he abstain from drugs and alcohol.
He was also fined $450 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.