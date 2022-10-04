Western Advocate
Bathurst talents Marita Shoulders, Mel Waterford, Jacinta Windsor and Teagan Miller enjoy their NSW Country experience

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:51am, first published 2:00am
Bathurst talents Jacinta Windsor (left) and Teagan Miller learned plenty from their NS Country experience. Picture by Balanced Image Studio

THEY might joke about being proud Mums, but Bathurst Bulldogs stars Marita Shoulders and Mel Waterford are seriously excited about the emerging female rugby talents in New South Wales Country's ranks.

