THEY might joke about being proud Mums, but Bathurst Bulldogs stars Marita Shoulders and Mel Waterford are seriously excited about the emerging female rugby talents in New South Wales Country's ranks.
They're emerging talents who they think could make the Corellas "unstoppable'", talents such as their Bathurst club-mates Jacinta Windsor and Teagan Miller.
Bathurst's 'Mums' and young guns were part of the NSW Country Corellas side which competed at the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide.
While both Waterford and Shoulders have played a host of representative rugby union over the years, many of their Corellas team-mates had never previously worn NSW Country colours.
So even though the Corellas finished the tournament in second with two wins and a loss, the experienced duo are excited about the future.
"All the young girls have taken to Mel and I, we're the Mums and we have a lot of new children," Shoulders laughed.
"There's a lot of young talent out there, some naturally gifted players and just a good support crew, the support we've got behind us now is great.
"It was good to see the development of those junior girls."
"They played well and if they stay together for the next couple of years, they are the future of the team and will be unstoppable," Waterford added.
With a host of forwards in the Corellas squad, both Shoulders and Waterford were rested at times during the Adelaide tournament.
But flyhalf Miller and winger Windsor started every game in their first tournament as Corellas.
Miller's combination with player of the tournament, centre Teleah Waitoa, was particularly impressive in the opening two games.
"They both played well, they're very hard on themselves, but they've stepped up to the next level and know what it's like now," Shoulders said.
While the four Bathurst players had to adjust to new combinations, new team tactics, and unknown opponents, getting from Sydney to Adelaide in itself was a challenge.
"We had a bit of a tough preparation leading in, our flight was cancelled when we got to the airport. So our 9am flight was put back to 8.30pm at night, we'd been at the airport since 7.30am and we arrived in Adelaide about 1am," Shoulders said.
"We sat on the tarmac before we left and when we got there the sky bridge was broken. So it was a long day, we were meant to be preparing and we didn't get that."
Though a captain's run was the only session the squad had together before their opening game, they still posted a 36-5 win over South Australia in that clash.
In game two the Corellas backed that up with a 34-7 victory over an Australian Defence Force outfit which included Sarah Riordan - a player who's lined up for the Wallaroos.
"South Australia, it just took us a little bit to gel, it would've been a better score line if we played them second I think," Shoulders said.
"Playing the ADF was good, they were in preparation for their World Cup which is on in New Zealand at the moment, they've already left to travel over there.
"They used this as a starting thing, they've got some good, strong players in there, so it was good to come away with a win."
After two rounds both the Corellas and Victoria were undefeated and being a first past the post system, it came down to their clash on Sunday to determine the victor.
In a huge blow to the Corellas, Waitoa was unable to take her spot in the centres due to injury.
Waterford, who lined in the second row in that match, said her absence was a telling factor as the Corellas went down 24-15.
"We lost our best player for the third game and it made it a very big difference in a very junior back line," she said.
"She was our playmaker, she got player of the tournament and only played two games.
"She was really damaging in the middle, so having such a strong ball-running 12 bending the line and having a clear, level, head, losing her was tough.
"None of them were capped in the back line - I think the average age of them was about 23."
Though not finishing as champions, the Bathurst players enjoyed the chance to take on the best country players in Australia in a tournament environment.
"It was my first full Corellas experience, I've played Chikarovski Cup which has never been the full experience. So it was pretty good," Shoulders said.
"It was very emotional, the coaches were very big on our emotional journey and our why we are here. There were a few tears shed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.