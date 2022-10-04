RACING Time has maintained his perfect record since joining Amanda Turnbull's stable by taking out Monday's Group 3 Canola Cup at Eugowra.
Leading all the way, Racing Time ($3.10) held off a spirited challenge from Mach Assassin ($12, Doug Hewitt) to win the $30,000 classic by 2.6m, with long shot Lulu Lucifer ($71, Scott Hewitt) close behind in third.
The Racing Hill colt has been a picture of perfection for the trainer from The Lagoon since coming up from Victoria, where he was unable to win a single race over his 15 starts in the state.
It's Turnbull's first Canola Cup victory as a trainer and second as a driver following her victory in 2015 on Oh I Am The One for her father, Steve.
Turnbull said that once she won the battle for the early lead she knew her runner would be tough to stop.
"Once he drew good the aim was to hold the front. He was heaps better this week. Last week he was really lazy, and he tends to be a lazy horse, whereas this time he was a bit more on the bit so I knew he'd be hard to get past," she said.
"He's funny. He lets them get really close but doesn't let them go past him."
Racing Time and Mach Assassin each got away well from gates three and four respectively, and engaged in an early scrap for the lead.
Mach Assassin looked like a chance of coming across to take the lead but Turnbull urged Racing Time along to hold out Doug Hewitt's runner.
Race favourite Smooth Bon Bon worked forward under the guidance of Nathan Turnbull to take the death seat away from Mach Assassin.
Meanwhile, Scott Hewitt's long shot Lulu Lucifer comfortably held its spot behind the leader after starting from gate one.
On the final lap Brad Hewitt's Blazing Banner surged ahead to join the two front runners but it quickly went wrong for him.
Blazing Banner broke stride and the rest of the field was lucky not to be greatly inconvenienced, though Mach Assassin's shift to the outside was slightly delayed.
Mach Assassin finished powerfully to quickly pass Smooth Bon Bon and Lulu Lucifer but didn't have enough track left to prevent Racing Time from making it five straight victories since joining Turnbull's stable.
The winning mile rate was 1:58.6.
"It would have been interesting to see what Brad's horse might have done but I don't think anyone was going to get past him," Turnbull said.
"My guy came up here with a low grade so that helped with his confidence. He got that confidence up pretty quick once he won those first couple.
"The Canola Cup is such a hard race to win, and usually the horses in that whole field tend to go through their grades. He should be able to keep working away. I've just got to place him right.
"Vic Bred might be a bit hard for him but the experience might still help him out."
Turnbull's Canola Cup win was one of four successful drives on the day.
