Weatherzone forecasting close to 100mm of rain in Bathurst by Sunday

BATHURST could receive close to 100 millimetres by Sunday, with widespread falls expected right across NSW.
According to Weatherzone, the city could receive up to 20mm on Wednesday and Friday, as well as a whopping 40mm on Saturday.
Weatherzone meteorologist Andrew Schmidt said widespread falls are expected right across the Central Tablelands region.
"Between Wednesday and Sunday, there's a little bit of discrepancy in models but we could see anywhere from 60-100 millimetres is possible," he said.
"There'll be very high totals across the slopes and plains, the tablelands and even into upper western. There'll definitely be widespread totals, with 60mm easily and even getting past the 100mm mark.
"It's looking very wet for Bathurst on the weekend."
According to Mr Schmidt, the heavy rainfalls is coming from a combination of a number of troughs moving eastward from central Australia, mixing with a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea.
"Currently there's a pair of troughs sitting over central Australia. They're slowing pushing into eastern Australia and by Wednesday, they will consolidate into a single rain and storm band," he said.
"One of the main reasons that it is moving slowly and why it's quite significant in terms of rainfall, is we have a very strong high pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea.
"This trough will be the first of two. It will come across Wednesday and Thursday, where we'll see the rain push into Sydney.
"There'll be another trough pushing through on Thursday and Friday. That will linger into Saturday and could potentially bring heavy rainfall on Sunday.
"It's just a very wet week ahead."
