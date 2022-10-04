Western Advocate
Weatherzone forecasting close to 100mm of rain in Bathurst by Sunday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:30am
BATHURST could receive close to 100 millimetres by Sunday, with widespread falls expected right across NSW.

