'Don't waste good food and don't assault people,' magistrate tells woman who threw boiled egg

A CASUAL primary school teacher who smashed a hard-boiled egg in her husband's face during an argument about kitchen tongs has fronted court.
The woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was convicted in Bathurst Local Court after she pleaded guilty to common assault (domestic violence) and breach of an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO).
Police documents presented to the court said the woman - who resides in the Bathurst region - was in the kitchen cooking dinner at home when a verbal argument began with her daughter over a pair of metal tongs.
The victim in the matter - the woman's husband who had an ADVO against her - gave his opinion on where the tongs should be kept and the woman started to scream at him and threaten that she would take him for half of everything, according to police.
According to police, the argument continued in the kitchen, where the woman used the flexible tap hose in the sink to spray the victim in the face and on his shirt.
She then went and got her wedding rings and threw them at the victim.
After the victim moved to the fireplace opposite the kitchen, the woman grabbed a cooked boiled egg and threw it at him, according to police documents.
She then moved towards the victim and, with her right hand, smashed a boiled egg into his left cheek.
Egg fragments were flung over the floor and around the fireplace as a result, according to police.
The victim went and sat at the dining table before he called police and moved outside with the two children who were present at the time.
Once police arrived, they noticed the victim was highly distressed and had a wet shirt and was covered in boiled egg, according to police documents.
Police said they entered the house and saw the woman sitting at the dining table eating dinner.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police said she admitted to spraying the victim with water, and throwing and smashing an egg in his face.
During sentencing, the woman's solicitor, Mr Dowd, told the court that his client "was not emotionally stable" at the time the offences occurred and had no prior criminal charges.
"I hope you don't get to a point again where you throw a boiled egg at someone," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in response to the woman.
"Don't waste good food and don't assault people."
The woman was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, with conviction, and must maintain appointments with a psychologist.
