Woman convicted of common assault (domestic violence) and breach of ADVO after she threw egg at husband during fight

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
'Don't waste good food and don't assault people,' magistrate tells woman who threw boiled egg

A CASUAL primary school teacher who smashed a hard-boiled egg in her husband's face during an argument about kitchen tongs has fronted court.

